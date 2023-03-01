The Morning Knight LIVE! No. 1010- :Leak Theory Got Them Shook, They MAD!

First it was Steven Colbert, and now the White House who are upset that some agencies are starting to rediscover countervailing theories regarding the origins of the recent pandemonium.

Why are they so invested in this NOT being a leak from a certain lab that we clearly did not fund a certain kind of research that was illegal and definitely did not mistakenly create and disseminate any deadly virus that could have killed millions around the world?

Also- it’s Media Catch Up day, where we look at the stories I may have already talked about, but the media is finally catching up.

Welcome to The Morning Knight LIVE!