Russian ruthless attack on Bakhmut: Ukrainians fight back on old equipment while waiting for Bradley

The situation in the Bakhmut direction is getting worse every day: Russians and Wagner mercenaries use their advantage in manpower to slowly advance on the Ukrainian positions.

Everything that can be used as cover for Ukrainian servicemen is being destroyed, shelled, and bombarded.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders fight back on old Soviet-time equipment.

'If we had Bradleys, we would be much stronger,' servicemen say.