Bill Maher: Any Comic Can Be Cancelled

Bill Maher: “But I was never one of those comics who could just pretend, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.

I must have made a mistake there.’ I would be like, ‘No, I didn’t make a mistake.

There’s nothing wrong with that joke.

Stop groaning!

Get the stick out of your ass!’… In two seconds I could get cancelled.

Anybody could.”