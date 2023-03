Promise to a Victim on the Latest Episode of ABC’s Will Trent

Watch the official “Promise to a Victim” clip from the ABC crime drama series Will Trent Season 1 Episode 8, created by Karin Slaughter.

Will Trent Cast: Ramón Rodríguez, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, Erika Christensen, Jennifer Morrison, Brandon Stanley, Kevin Daniels, Todd Allen Durkin and Isaiah Stratton Stream Will Trent Season 1 now on ABC!