Police fear missing baby 'has come to serious harm'

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police gives an update on the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon's baby, saying officers "must consider that the baby has come to serious harm".

DS Basford tells reporters in Brighton: "This is a hugely difficult and painstaking search operation, covering a vast area of some 90 square miles".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn