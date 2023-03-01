Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection in Chicago

Associated Press reports that Lightfoot didn't get enough votes to proceed to a runoff election on April 4.

NBC News reports that the loss makes her the first Chicago mayor to lose reelection in 40 years.

On Feb.

28, Lightfoot called being the city's first Black woman and openly gay mayor "the honor of a lifetime.".

Regardless of tonight’s outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path, Lori Lightfoot, via statement.

NBC News reports that many Chicagoans didn't favor Lightfoot due to increased gun violence, carjackings and robberies in the city.

In 2021, Chicago recorded the most killings in 25 years with 797.

Shootings were at over 3,500.

A recent poll by the 'Chicago Sun Times' found that 63% of Chicagoans don't feel safe.

Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will now go head-to-head in a runoff election.

NBC News reports that Vallas, former CEO of Chicago schools, holds moderate law-and-order views.

While Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, maintains a progressive agenda