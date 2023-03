Scream VI with Jenna Ortega Delivers The Most Ruthless Ghostface

Watch the official "Super Bowl 2023" trailer for the horror movie Scream VI, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Scream VI Cast: Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Dermot Mulroney Scream VI will hit the big screen March 10, 2023!