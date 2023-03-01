GFBS Interview: with Victor Meza of North Dakota Special Olympics - Polar Plunge Fundraiser

In the studio for today's GFBS Interview is Victor Meza of North Dakota Special Olympics to talk about the upcoming Polar Plunge Fundraiser this Saturday, March 4th at Choice Health & Fitness Center at 12:30pm.

They discuss how to sign-up, what to expect by jumping into a big tank of water in the Grand Forks cold, and everything you need to know the big day of the Polar Plunge on March 4th.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, go online at - https://specialolympicsnd.org/events/letr-events/polarplunge/polar-plunge.html