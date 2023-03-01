March 1, 2023 - Watchman News - Psalm 73:25-26 - Biden 80 & Trump 77 in 2023- Psalm 90:10 and More!

March 1, 2023 - Watchman News - Psalm 73:25-26 - NATO comments on Kiev’s membership prospects, Biden turning 80 years old in 2022 and Trump turning 77 in 2023, aligns with Psalm 90:10, U.S. Navy among more than 50 nations in massive joint military drill, Putin signs law to suspend Russia’s participation in New START, Swarm of drones strike Russia from all sides, Kremlin: West Pumping Weapons Into Ukraine Could Bring 'Apocalypse' , Berlin left unprotected as air defense systems sent to Ukraine, White House pushes to renew controversial spying law, Iran announces: “We have developed a long-range cruise missile that can hit a US aircraft carrier.

And we are trying to assassinate Trump”, RSV vaccine: FDA committee votes on Pfizer shot for older adults, FBI makes claim over ‘most likely’ Covid origin and More!