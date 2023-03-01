Justice At Last? US House To Allow Jan. 6 Defendants Access To Security Footage

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has agreed to allow the January 6th "insurrection" defendants to have access to the thousands of hours of security footage taken that day.

Will the truth about January 6th finally come out?

Also today, Pentagon assures Congress no Ukraine weapons being diverted...while US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan warns the same mistakes are being made in Ukraine as Afghanistan.

Finally...FBI agrees that Covid likely leaked from Wuhan lab...but who funded Wuhan lab?