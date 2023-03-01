Bill Gates: “The Ukranian government is one of the most corrupt in the World”.

He dis say Pre War Bill Gates not Pre Zelensky.

And Zelensky took power in 2019.

Also Bill Gates didnt say Ukraine is less corrupt now.

The way we see it, Bill Gates is not sure what to think about Ukraine, is the country in line with WHO or not?

If it was, they would have praised Ukraine much more.

As it is now, Bill Gates observes that Zelensky can rally the people well.

And that Ukraine has agricultural land which HE CAN BUY.

He doesnt yet know if the government of Ukraine will let him buy it or not though.

This means its not so corrupt as Bill Gates would want it to be but he remains open minded to it.

Also Ukraine had a real low vaccination rate anyway before the War, lower than Russia and anyone in EU.

So this kinda settles the truth about Ukraine government.