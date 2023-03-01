Parents jailed for morbidly obese teen’s death

A mother and father responsible for their morbidly obese daughter’s death after leaving her bed-ridden in squalor have been jailed for more than 13 years combined.

Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 40, was imprisoned for six years whilst Alun Titford, 45, was imprisoned for seven years and six months, both for manslaughter by gross negligence.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found in soiled clothing and bed linen following her death at the family home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020.

The teenager’s parents were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court by Mr Justice Griffiths.

Report by Jonesia.

