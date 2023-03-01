The Labor Origins of Women’s History Month: Explained

The Labor Origins of, Women's History Month:, Explained.

Though women should be celebrated every day, March has been designated National Women’s History Month.

Here's how March came to be known as Women’s History Month.

Women’s History Month was birthed after garment workers in New York City held a massive protest on March 8, 1857.

The strike was repeated on the same date in 1908 and throughout the year, which led to March 8 being named International Women’s Day.

In 1978, activist Molly Murphy MacGregor instituted a local “women's history week” in Sonoma, California.

It was recognized nationally on a year-to-year basis in 1980 by President Jimmy Carter.

By 1986, 14 states recognized March as Women’s History Month, as a result of the hard work of The National Women's History Project.

A year later, in 1987, the entire nation began celebrating National Women's Day in March