Big Screens & TV Streams 3-1-2023 “Beware of Wolves and Bears”

In this edition of Big Screens & TV Streams we catch up on a variety of new season and series premieres that happened over the past couple weeks, in addition to reviewing the film that is indeed based on a true story, Cocaine Bear.

We tackle the full moon-creature-inducing series, Wolf Pack and the premiere of the final season of Picard off of Paramount Plus.

We also have our latest recap of the newest Last of Us episode as its season finale draws near, along with previewing this week’s biggest releases!