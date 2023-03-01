G20: East-West showdown over Russia's war in Ukraine looms at India meeting

The rift over the war in Ukraine -- between the US and its allies, and Russia and China -- looks set to dominate the top diplomats' meeting in the Indian capital on Thursday.
The Russian war in Ukraine overshadows the G20 meeting, as host India aims to discuss topics like food and energy security as well.
By Chris Rickleton
(RFE/RL) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making his first visit to a region that is..