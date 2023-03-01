Ed Sheeran's wife was diagnosed with tumour during pregnancy

Ed Sheeran has revealed his wife cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour but couldn't receive treatment while she was pregnant with their daughter Jupiter.
The health scare and the death of his friend Jamal Edwards sent Sheeran "spiralling" into depression.
