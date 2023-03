Chronograph Tests: .45-120 Using A 540 Grain Bullet (Ruger No. 1)

In this video I show the testing of a new 540 grain cast bullet for use in my Ruger No.

1 chambered for .45-120.

Although the previous load I relied on - a 535 grain Postel-shaped cast - worked well, this new bullet (an "Accurate 45-540W") with its blunt nose will now be my first choice when it comes to moose hunting going forward.