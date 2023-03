Plant More Biodiversity, It All Connects - Cameron Maletto (Episode 7)

This week on Abundant Souls, we have Cameron Maletto, founder of Long Leaf Design!

Cam teaches us why native shrubs, ground covers, and other vital species are important for your garden and the planet.

Guys, birds absolutely love caterpillars!

Cam has so much first hand experience as a Designer & Installer creating beautiful, purposeful landscapes for Florida homeowners for many seasons.

We are really looking forward to sharing his knowledge and perspective with you!