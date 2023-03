ENTER THE DRAGON Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep527

In this episode Dinesh reviews China’s plan for ending the Ukraine war, and warns that if Ukraine goes for it, the balance of power in the world would shift.

Dinesh argues that the attempt to sue Kyle Rittenhouse is going nowhere.

Dinesh reveals what’s going on with the Asbury revival.

Plus Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies and January 6 prisoner Jake Lang.