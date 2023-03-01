Justin Bieber Cancels the Rest of His Justice World Tour

Bieber first postponed his tour in June after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

After resuming the tour in July and performing six shows, he paused the tour again, saying, "it took a real toll" on him.

I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better, Justin Bieber, via Twitter.

Now, CNN reports that multiple fan sites have said the rest of the Justice World Tour dates have been canceled.

Ticketmaster's website also shows the dates as canceled, and Bieber's website no longer has tour dates listed.

London fans reportedly received an email from events company AXS on Feb.

28.

We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been canceled, AXS, via email to ticketholders.

We understand you will be disappointed and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, AXS, via email to ticketholders.

Refunds will reportedly be issued.

Neither Bieber nor his representatives have commented on the canceled dates so far