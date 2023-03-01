Hump Day Edition! - Dawgs of Warr News Radio

Half way through a long week.
We do have an announcement for tonight only - We will be ending the stream at 11 pm ET tonight - RL early morning.
Don't forget to visit our website @: http://dawgsofwarr.com
Half way through a long week.
We do have an announcement for tonight only - We will be ending the stream at 11 pm ET tonight - RL early morning.
Don't forget to visit our website @: http://dawgsofwarr.com
The week is half over, we have a few things to cover in the news. I will be replaying the Trump speech from East Palestine, Ohio,..
Half way through the week time to hang out, un-wind and have some fun sprinkled with a little news! We have added a..