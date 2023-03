Brendan Fraser Says He "Nearly" Died on the Set of 'The Mummy': "I Was Choked Out Accidentally" | THR News

Brendan Fraser has revealed that he “nearly” died while filming one particular scene in 'The Mummy' where there is a a hanging sequence.

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' the actor revealed that the rope around his neck ended up being pulled a little too tight during the shot.