‘You Have Refused to Answer the Question’: Sen Cruz Clashes With Merrick Garland

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing held on March 1, Sen.
Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioned U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland about the handling of threats to Supreme Court Justices.
During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing held on March 1, Sen.
Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioned U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland about the handling of threats to Supreme Court Justices.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Attorney General Merrick Garland got into a heated back and forth that evolved into a screaming match over..