Patriot Confederation (February 28, 2023)

Every patriot has an obligation to question authority.

Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment.

Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation!

Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and Bad Billy!

This week, Dan Wos out of New York joins the show.

We talk about armed security in schools, gun control, and red flag laws.