Vaxx Injured Athlete Speaks Out: Triathlete's Life Destroyed By Covid Bioweapon Jab

The death shot has crippled Suzanna Newell, a previously avid triathlon runner, and competitive endurance biker.

Doctors have diagnosed her with an autoimmune disease and small-fiber polyneuropathy, which includes symptoms of imbalance, joint pains and tinnitus, and the constant sensation of pins-and-needles on her skin.

Newell has refused to let this affliction stop her and has dedicated her time to the small non-profit called React-19, which supports research into COVID-19 vaccination injuries.