REVELATION RED PILL Wednesdays: Decoding End Times Biblical Imagery Ep. 2

In this week's episode, we are joined by Spero Pictures writers, directors, and producers, Matt and Joy Thayer, to discuss the deep imagery the Bible uses to depict End Times events.

What if you had a key that would decode some of the most mysterious passages regarding Christ's second coming?

Actually, the Bible itself offers most of those keys, along with a few well-known extra-Biblical sources such as renowned Jewish historian, Josephus, who was a contemporary of many of the apostles.

His eyewitness accounts of the fall of Jerusalem were recorded in the History of the Jewish War.

So join us as we discuss some of the most fantastical images in the Bible such as scorpions and the mark of the beast, stars falling from the sky, and so much more!