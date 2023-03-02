WWE Immortals - Android Gameplay (OFFLINE) (With Link) 1.2GB+

WWE Immortals is a fighting game for Android-devices, which contains many of the famous fighters wielding a variety of fighting styles.

It was engaged in the development Studio responsible for Injustice and mortal Kombat, so the quality of the project can not worry.

The game can boast the presence of such wrestling stars as Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, John Cena, etc.

It is Worth mentioning that each fighter is not simply copied from its real prototype, but also endowed with supernatural powers and is dressed in a colorful costume.