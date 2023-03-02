True Lies S01E02 Public Secrets

True Lies 1x02 "Public Secrets" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Helen gets her first official Omega Sector assignment – going undercover with Harry and the team at an academic conference in Madrid to stop a bioweapon terrorist attack.

During the mission, Harry does his best to keep his history with Ximena, a sexy cryptographer they must work with to complete the mission, away from his wife.