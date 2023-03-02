230301 Alberta Prosperity Project Webinar: Let’s Talk More about the Netherlands

Kerry talks with Chris Scott from the Whistle Stop Cafe about his travels to the Netherlands and what is happening with Central Bank Digital Currency, farming, and Christine Anderson’s visit to Canada and what that could mean for censorship.
The Chris & Kerry Show