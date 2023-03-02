Police confirm baby remains found in Sussex search

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford tells reporters that remains have been found in the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon's baby.
Speaking at Sussex Police headquarters, he says: "It is my very sad duty to update this afternoon, police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance and Mark Gordon were arrested, discovered the remains of a baby".
Report by Blairm.
