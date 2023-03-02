Kartik Aaryan announces 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with an eerie video

After the massive success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.
#kartikaaryan #bhoolbhulaiyaa3
After the massive success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.
#kartikaaryan #bhoolbhulaiyaa3
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is officially happening and Kartik Aaryan will star in it while Anees Bazmee will direct.
Kartik Aaryan is all set to reunite with director Anees Bazmee for the third instalment of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. In a..