His Only Son Movie

His Only Son Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: His Only Son is the first feature-length film chronicling one of the most controversial moments in all of scripture—when the Lord God gave Abraham the ultimate test by commanding him to sacrifice his only son, Isaac, on the mountain of Moriah.

Answering age-old questions as to why the Lord would require such a sacrifice, His Only Son profoundly explores mankind’s relationship to God and encourages viewers to turn inward and ask: Can your faith still stand when you are asked to give everything?

DirectorDavid Helling WritersDavid Helling ActorsDaniel da Silva, Nicolas Mouawad, Sara Seyed, Ottavio Taddei, Edaan Moskowitz, Nicolai Perez GenreFamily, Drama Run Time1 hour 41 minutes