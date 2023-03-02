World's Most Mysterious Extraterrestrial Incidents | Top 10 Mysteries | Free Documentary

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries looks at extraterrestrials.

It first looks at (10) mysterious disappearances of ships and aircraft, (9) ancient texts offering information on alien encounters, (8) the top secret military base Area 51, (7) strange ancient artifacts like the Antikythera mechanism and the Iron pillar of India, (6) crop circles, (5) close encounters of the third kind, (4) top secret projects, (3) the high probability of life in the universe, (2) encounters during space missions, and (1) unidentified flying objects.