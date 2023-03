Minister: Leaked messages don't reflect views of Williamson

Schools minister Nick Gibb defends Sir Gavin Williamson after leaked WhatsApp messages appeared to show the then-education secretary accusing teachers of looking for an "excuse" not to work during the pandemic.

Mr Gibb says the messages "don't reflect what Gavin Williamson really thinks" insisting "he has the highest regard for teachers".

Report by Blairm.

