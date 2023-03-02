MSU announces security upgrades

Security changes are coming to Michigan State’s campus a little more than two weeks since a lone gunman killed 3 students and hurt 5 others.

Starting March 13 MSU says most buildings on campus will require key card access from 6 p.m.

To 7:30 a.m.

The next day.

The school will also equip 1,300 classrooms with locks and there will be additional security cameras on campus including in academic buildings.

MSU police also say they will continue to work on centralizing all of its security systems. On top of that, there will also be required active violence/intruder training for staff and students starting this fall.