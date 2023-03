Wisdom Across the Dimensions (Initiation with Matias De Stefano S3:Ep5 gaia series)

Across our multidimensional reality, we discover beings transmitting the wisdom we need to evolve into higher states of existence.

Matias De Stefano guides us through the layers of our toroidal onion-shaped universe to discover the beings who reside in the higher dimensions including cherubim, seraphim, and archangels.