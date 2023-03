March 2nd, 2023 | The Rational American | Police Under Attack

On Wednesday a Chicago police officer was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect.

In Paterson, New Jersey, a state trooper was injured in a hail of gunfire.

On Tuesday, three officers in Kansas City were shot while attempting to serve a search warrant.

Since the first of the year, at least 30 officers have been killed and another 74 officers injured by gunfire.

When will it stop?