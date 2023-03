Let's Talk #4

Ask the Lord for guidance in this hour, only through His word can we truly be walking in the right direction for our life.

Trust in His faithfulness to get you through all circumstances that this world is going to throw at us, keep His word close for His day is coming soon and we want to be well prepared and equipped for that day.

Marriages restored in faith is here to pray and to agree according to His word for your walk with Him.