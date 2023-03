Irene Dunne If I Were Free 1933 Clive Brook, Nils Asther Henry Stephenson. pre-code

If I Were Free is a 1933 American pre-Code drama film directed by Elliott Nugent and written by Dwight Taylor, based on the play, Behold, We Live by John Van Druten.

The film stars Irene Dunne, Clive Brook, Nils Asther and Henry Stephenson.

The film was released on December 1, 1933, by RKO Pictures