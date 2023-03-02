EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! KYLE RITTENHOUSE, New ANTIFA Suit, His Counterattack // Planes & Trains Mystery

Kyle Rittenhouse joins us to share the latest assault against him + what his plans are to hold companies like Facebook accountable for the defamation & misinformation.

Kyle quickly became the poster child of ANTIFA Violence & Self Defense Rights after fatal shootings in Kenosha, WI which he was later found not guilty of murder & all other charges.

Yet ANTIFA isn’t done with him yet, Gaige Grosskreutz an ANTIFA member who was shot, and then testified against Kyle is now bringing a civil suit against him.

This is likely just the beginning of an onslaught of fresh charges from the left meant to destroy Kyle who has become an icon for young and old conservatives alike.

You won’t want to miss this episode.