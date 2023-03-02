Best Sleeping Position For TMJ

Good sleep can be hard to come by, but when achieved it refreshes your body and mind.

Getting a full eight hours of sleep is key to maintaining a healthy, active, and fulfilling life.

It can become difficult to receive good sleep when your deal with TMJ, a term used to describe people who clench their jaws at night.

There are a few ways to deal with TMJ including finding the best sleeping position for TMJ.

Here are some tips on finding that position for yourself and other things you can do against TMJ.