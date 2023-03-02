Starbucks Committed ‘Egregious and Widespread’ Labor Violations Against Unions, Judge Says

'The Hill' reports that Judge Michael A.

Rosas made the ruling on March 1.

He ordered Starbucks to provide back pay and damages to employees who launched organizing efforts around the country.

.

The case included 33 labor complaints from 21 Starbucks stores in New York.

.

In his ruling, Rosas determined that the coffee giant showed "a general disregard for the employees' fundamental rights.".

Starbucks has also been ordered to post a "Notice to Employees" in all of its U.S. facilities alerting staff that "the National Labor Relations Board has found that we violated Federal labor law.".

The company must also reopen a Buffalo, NY, store and rehire workers who were fired for forming unions.

Additionally, Starbucks must cease and desist from several unlawful actions such as telling staff they'll have more benefits if they don't join a union, among other things.

A Starbucks spokesperson issued a statement.

We believe the decision and the remedies ordered are inappropriate given the record in this matter and are considering all options to obtain further legal review, Starbucks spokesperson, via statement.

Starbucks currently has 281 unionized stores, and more locations around the U.S. continue to seek unionization