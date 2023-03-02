How Stop-Motion Animators Created Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Guillermo really wanted it to be a sort of Frankenstein-eqsue creation story." Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio's puppet fabrication supervisor Georgina Hayns shows us how she make puppets for stop-motion animated films. How do you show the animated evolution of the wooden boy who has never learned to walk?

From 3D printed joints to animated face replacement, Georgina takes us through her process of creating practical stop-motion puppetry for the animated Netflix film.