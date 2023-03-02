China Is Building 6 Times More New Coal Plants Than Other Nations

NPR reports that China's energy goals were revealed in a report by Global Energy Monitor and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

In 2022, the country quadrupled its coal power plant approvals compared to the year prior.

According to the report, that amounts to about two new plants each week.

That's the most China has permitted in the past seven years.

Everybody else is moving away from coal and China seems to be stepping on the gas.

, Flora Champenois, coal research analyst at Global Energy Monitor and report co-author, via NPR.

We saw that China has six times as much plants starting construction as the rest of the world combined, Flora Champenois, coal research analyst at Global Energy Monitor and report co-author, via NPR.

According to the report's authors, the increase in coal plants likely comes as a response to continued drought and previous heat waves.

The historic heat wave last summer caused grid problems due to a high demand for air conditioning.

The drought resulted in less hydropower abilities.

The war in Ukraine has also increased liquified natural gas prices, prompting at least one Chinese province to utilize coal instead.

While China leads the globe in new solar and wind power construction, it is also the largest emitter of fossil fuels.

