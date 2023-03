πŸ”΄ Wo Long

184 A.D. China at the end of the Late Han Dynasty.

The world is in turmoil and infested with demons, and the long and prosperous dynasty is on the verge of collapse.

As the Yellow Turban Rebellion rages, led by Zhang Jiao's Way of the Taiping, the protagonist, a militia soldier heads out to suppress the Yellow Turbans when he meets a young man.

This encounter engulfs the protagonist into a swirling intrigue of chaos.