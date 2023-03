He Stole My Wife on the Next Episode of CBS’ S.W.A.T.

Watch the “He Stole My Wife“ clip from the CBS cop drama S.W.A.T.

Season 6 Episode 15, created by Aaron Rahsann Thomas and Shawn Rayn.

S.W.A.T.

Cast: Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St.

Esprit and Amy Farrington Stream S.W.A.T.

Now on Paramount+!