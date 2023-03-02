AG Garland GRILLED By Congress on TARGETING Conservatives

Yesterday, Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he was questioned about his department’s decision to send armed S.W.A.T.-style agents to the home of a sole pro-life protester to arrest him – even after he had offered to turn himself in voluntarily.

The AG claimed the “safest” way to bring this peaceful protester in was with a battalion of armed agents.

That’s the safest way?

I don’t know about you, but I’m terrified to ask what Garland would consider a dangerous way.

To make matters worse, the pro-lifer was acquitted of all charges.

There was absolutely no justification to treat him this way.

He was innocent.