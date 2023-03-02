Make a Positive Impact on Wellness in the Workplace with Josh DeTillio

Joshua DeTillio is the chief administrative officer at Gulf Coast Medical Center and an adjunct professor at Florida Gulf Coast University.

He attended the US Military Academy, served for five years in the Army, received master's degrees in business administration and public health from Vanderbilt and Harvard, and is certified in plant-based nutrition through Cornell.

Josh is also a Fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Josh is also the author of: "Healthy You, Healthy Team, Healthy Company: How to Implement an Employee Wellness Program in Your Organization"