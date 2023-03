Israel SLAMS Brazil for Hosting Iranian Warships; U.S. Senator Urges Sanctions? | Watchman Newscast

On today’s Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down Israel’s criticism of Brazil for allowing two Iranian warships to dock at the port of Rio De Janiero.

Plus, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz calls on the Biden administration to sanction Brazil over the move.

With Leftist governments rising throughout Latin America, will Iran establish a lasting presence in the Western hemisphere?

