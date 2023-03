A Surprising Discovery on the New Episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things

Watch the official “A Surprising Discovery“ clip from the ABC drama A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 4, created by DJ Nash.

A Million Little Things Cast: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, Chance Hurstfield and Floriana Lima Stream A Million Little Things now 2023 on ABC!